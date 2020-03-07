Food Safety teams destroyed 135 liter unhygienic milk, served notice to 97 food units

(@FahadShabbir)

Food Safety teams destroyed 135 liter unhygienic milk and served notice to 97 food units.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams destroyed 135 liter unhygienic milk and served notice to 97 food units. Food authority said Saturday that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops hotels and others food shops around the division and imposed heavy fines over producing sub-standard food items, using defective material, preparing unhygienic food and lack of cleanliness arrangements, and also destroyed 135 liter unhygienic milk of different shops.

The food safety teams have also served notices to other 97 food units.