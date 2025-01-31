Food Safety Teams Discard 1500-litre Milk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The food safety teams inspected 1,729 milk supply vehicles and 28 dairy units in the district during the current month.
According to official sources here on Friday, 1500 litres of milk was discarded, three dairy units were sealed, two cases were registered and Rs 550,000 fine was imposed.
The legal action was taken in Samundri Road, Sadhar, Kalim Shaheed Colony and Chak Jhumra areas.
