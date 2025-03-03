CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points.

During the checking of meat shops, milk shops, grocery shops and food shops, several were issued reform notices while one chicken shop was sealed for not following the instructions.

Four shops were fined Rs 19,000 for violating hygiene norms.

Various food points and grocery stores were fined Rs 34,000 for using prohibited ingredients, poor sanitation and selling expired items.

Milk shops and tea stalls were fined Rs 17,000 for poor quality milk, while 540 liters of adulterated milk and 3 kg of expired chilies were destroyed on the spot.