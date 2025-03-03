Food Safety Teams Of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot Inspected 88 Food Points
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points.
During the checking of meat shops, milk shops, grocery shops and food shops, several were issued reform notices while one chicken shop was sealed for not following the instructions.
Four shops were fined Rs 19,000 for violating hygiene norms.
Various food points and grocery stores were fined Rs 34,000 for using prohibited ingredients, poor sanitation and selling expired items.
Milk shops and tea stalls were fined Rs 17,000 for poor quality milk, while 540 liters of adulterated milk and 3 kg of expired chilies were destroyed on the spot.
Recent Stories
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Malaysia High Commissioner holds an academic discourse with students of Riphah2 minutes ago
-
Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people2 minutes ago
-
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service projects in Multan2 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.779m from defaulters2 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents2 minutes ago
-
PMDP pays tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti on his death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
The district administration has decided to take strict action against price gouging and hoarding2 minutes ago
-
PMA stages protest against shifting of depts to Nishtar-II2 minutes ago
-
DC Paid surprise visit to Govt Boys Primary School12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan stalls12 minutes ago
-
Romanian embassy, PNCA collaborate to bring opera singing courses to Islamabad12 minutes ago