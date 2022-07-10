UrduPoint.com

Food Safety Teams Recovers Several Contraband Items From City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Food safety teams recovers several contraband items from city areas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The food safety teams led by Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Sajjad Ahmed, on Sunday conducted raids against food mafia at various places in the city and recovered several contraband items.

The raids were conducted on the special direction of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General and Director Operations.

During these operations, several prohibited items were recovered and destroyed on the spot while shopkeepers were given stern warning.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Halal Food Authority Dera Sajjad Ahmed while talking to media said that the authority would continue to operate indiscriminately in order to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the masses.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

7 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

15 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

15 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.