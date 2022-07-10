Food safety teams recovers several contraband items from city areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The food safety teams led by Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Sajjad Ahmed, on Sunday conducted raids against food mafia at various places in the city and recovered several contraband items.

The raids were conducted on the special direction of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General and Director Operations.

During these operations, several prohibited items were recovered and destroyed on the spot while shopkeepers were given stern warning.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Halal Food Authority Dera Sajjad Ahmed while talking to media said that the authority would continue to operate indiscriminately in order to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the masses.