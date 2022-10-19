UrduPoint.com

Food Safety Training For Bakery Production Staff Concludes In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Food safety training for bakery production staff concludes in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The two-day training on Food Safety aiming to create awareness among staff working in bakery production units about food safety has concluded in district Swabi.

Training on basic principles of food safety and maintaining a hygienic environment around their production units was given in the awareness session, said the spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday.

He said the authority had launched training programmes for businessmen in the food industry for ensuring hygienic food to the people. He said that a series of training programmes on food safety would be held phase-wise in all districts of the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

