NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Secretary Food, Laeeq Ahmed Khan Thursday called for ensuring transparent supply of bags to growers and preventing smuggling of wheat in the province.

Presiding a meeting with officials of food department of Shaheed Benazirabad Division to take account of distribution of wheat bags and procurement process, the secretary hoped that set targets could be achieved by better yield while wheat procurement centers have started purchasing.

The secretary instructed that transparent supply of wheat bags to growers under stipulated system should be ensured and strict legal action be initiated against traders hoarding wheat.

He directed officials of Food department to ensure the presence of Food Inspector at the procurement centers and the report of wheat procurement should be submitted to secretary office on daily basis.

Addressing the meeting the Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that divisional and district administration would fully cooperate with the food department in transparent distribution of wheat bags and to achieve the wheat procurement target. Briefing the meeting Deputy Director Food Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Baloch said that a procurement target of 4.36 million wheat bags was fixed for the division out of which 1.6 million bags from Sanghar, 1.5 m bags from Naushahro Feroze and 1.26 m bags would be procured from Shaheed Benazirabad district. He said that so far 7,80,000 bags Sanghar, 1,75,000 bags from Naushehro Feroze and 3,30,000 wheat bags were procured from Shaheed Benazirabad district.

District Food Controllers of all the three districts presented detailed report of wheat bags distribution and wheat procurement at centers set up in concerned districts.