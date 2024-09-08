Food Secretary Visits PFA Office In Murree
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Sunday visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) office in Murree and expressed his resolve for ensuring the provision of quality edible items.
According to official sources here, the secretary said that steps related to awareness regarding food safety laws
and training of food business operators must be expedited.
He said that a number of complaints related to food items in Murree was a good sign.
Ehsan Bhutta said that operational working of food safety teams resulted in increased business registration.
All possible resources should be provided to enhance the capacity of food safety teams, he said and directed the relevant authorities not to compromise on quality of food items at all tourism destinations across the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 power pilferers detected in Chuhng area52 seconds ago
-
DS Railways warns of action against track crossing violators55 seconds ago
-
IESCO installs state of art over 110,000 AMI meters58 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri delegation to expose India's human rights abuses1 minute ago
-
Police impound 382 public service vehicles for failing safety standards1 minute ago
-
Milad-i-Mustafa at Governor's House11 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals involved in murder case21 minutes ago
-
Journalists urged to use RTI for investigative reporting, countering fake news21 minutes ago
-
CTP vows to eliminate encroachment to maintain traffic flow31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz vows to make Pakistan polio-free through collective efforts31 minutes ago
-
PM's climate change aide urges expansion of marine protected areas’ cover31 minutes ago
-
Abducted boy recovered, female kidnapper arrested41 minutes ago