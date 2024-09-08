Food secretary visits PFA office in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Sunday visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) office in Murree and expressed his resolve for ensuring the provision of quality edible items.

According to official sources here, the secretary said that steps related to awareness regarding food safety laws

and training of food business operators must be expedited.

He said that a number of complaints related to food items in Murree was a good sign.

Ehsan Bhutta said that operational working of food safety teams resulted in increased business registration.

All possible resources should be provided to enhance the capacity of food safety teams, he said and directed the relevant authorities not to compromise on quality of food items at all tourism destinations across the province.