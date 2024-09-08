Open Menu

Food Secretary Visits PFA Office In Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Food secretary visits PFA office in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Sunday visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) office in Murree and expressed his resolve for ensuring the provision of quality edible items.

According to official sources here, the secretary said that steps related to awareness regarding food safety laws

and training of food business operators must be expedited.

He said that a number of complaints related to food items in Murree was a good sign.

Ehsan Bhutta said that operational working of food safety teams resulted in increased business registration.

All possible resources should be provided to enhance the capacity of food safety teams, he said and directed the relevant authorities not to compromise on quality of food items at all tourism destinations across the province.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Murree Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

20 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

20 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

20 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

20 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

20 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

20 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

20 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

20 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

20 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan