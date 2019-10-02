UrduPoint.com
Food Secretary Visits Special Dengue Ward

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Food secretary visits special dengue ward

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ::Food Secretary and In-charge Anti-dengue campaign Dr Zafar Nasrullah Khan Tuesday visited special dengue ward at Allied Hospital.

He reviewed medical treatment facilities for the dengue patients. He inquired about the health of under treatment dengue patients.

In-charge Dengue Ward Dr Masuma Sardar briefed the food secretary about the medical facilities available for the dengue patients.

She said all under treatment patients were out of danger and they were recovering.

Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf and Professor of Medicine Dr Amir Hussain were also present.

