Food security at risk: International experts urge action on soil degradation and climate challenges in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Eminent national and international experts have raised serious concerns over the growing challenges of water scarcity, rising soil salinity, climate change and declining organic matter, warning that these factors pose a significant threat to Pakistan’s agricultural sustainability and food security.

These concerns were voiced during the inaugural session of the First International Soil Science Conference, organized by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission, which was held under the theme “Soil – Our Silent Lifeline for a Prosperous Future”, the two-day event brought together soil scientists, researchers and agricultural policy experts from different countries.

In his opening address, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted that inefficient water distribution, reduced river flows, unregulated chemical use and a decline in soil’s natural fertility had left even the most productive regions of Sindh exhausted.

“Soil is the silent backbone of our existence. Yet, we have failed to protect this vital resource. To sustain its fertility, we must urgently transition to sustainable agricultural systems, adopt suitable cropping patterns and embrace modern irrigation techniques,” he urged.

Director General of Agriculture Research Sindh Dr. Mazharuddin Keerio echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that lack of attention to climate impacts and soil health had led to a steep decline in soil productivity. He called for the promotion of advanced cropping technologies, enhancement of organic matter and adoption of soil improvement measures.

Soil scientist and former DG Agriculture Research Prof. Dr. Qazi Suleman Memon noted the absence of comprehensive data on soil fertility and salinity levels across the province.

“Without accurate data, policy-makers cannot make informed decisions,” he said, urging the development of region-specific, data-driven soil maps.

Head of FAO’s Sindh office Julius Gitonga Muchemi reiterated the organization’s commitment to supporting farmers in tackling climate and land degradation challenges. “We are encouraging the adoption of modern farming techniques,” he said, “but many farmers are reluctant to implement our research-backed recommendations.”

Dr. Zakir Hussain Dahri, Director General of the Southern Agricultural Research Centre (SARC), under the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, observed that several areas in Sindh including the lower Indus basin were severely affected by rising salinity and decreasing levels of organic carbon. He added that despite these challenges, greenhouse farming remains minimal, contributing just one percent to national output.

Conference Chair Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi emphasized that climate change, land degradation, shrinking natural resources and increasing threats to food security were rapidly worsening in the country. “It is essential to educate future generations about the importance of soil and land stewardship,” he said.

Conference Secretary Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sarki reported that more than 160 research papers were received from across the world. Experts from countries including Malaysia, China, Australia, Bahrain and Turkey participated in online technical sessions.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Abdul Hafeez Babar, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Aziz Talpur, Dr. Saleem Masih Bhatti and Dr. Saima Kalsoom Babar.

The event also featured poster presentations and exhibitions by private sector companies and agricultural organizations showcasing innovative soil management and farming solutions.