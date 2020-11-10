Food Security is a top priority of PTI Gov: Chief Minister KPK

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said food security is the top most issue of the province and the first food security policy of the province is on final stage which will lead to a green revolution in the province

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said food security is the top most issue of the province and the first food security policy of the province is on final stage which will lead to a green revolution in the province.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting here he said more than 600,000 hectare of land in southern districts would be brought under cultivation to meet the food needs of the province.

The cabinet deliberated on the food security issue and termed it a big problem. It called for taking pragmatic measures to make the province self-sufficient in the agriculture sector.

The CM directed the Food department to mend its ways and make the province self-sufficient in agriculture production.

KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash said the cabinet directed the food committee of the cabinet to devise a mechanism for shifting of 20 thousand metric ton sugar imported at Karachi Port.

It also approved Rs 240 million as supplement grant for subsidy on fertilizer as the provincial government has to pay 30 percent of its share in the subsidy.

The CM directed to expedite work on expressways in Peshawar, DI Khan and Swat while work on Peshawar Rehabilitation Program should also be prioritized.

He further asked the Elementary Education department to early complete the process of appointment on vacant posts in merged districts while ensuring transparency and upholding merit.

In the health sector, the Cabinet agreed to include the Kidney and Liver Transplant facility under the cover of Sehat Insaf Card Scheme and also approved autonomous status to health centers on need basis.

During the meeting, the CM directed all the departments should also follow the cabinet decision regarding transfer of employees working on the same post for two years as no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed to expedite recruitment in health and education departments to meet the short comings and the capacity of ETEA must be enhanced to streamline the recruitment process which in future would be conducted through ETEA.

Mahmood Khan also directed to devise a mechanism for devolution of financial and administrative power to lower levels in health department for provision of best health facilities while he also ordered handing over of health department ambulances to Rescue-1122.

The chief minister also directed to strictly enforce ban on extraction of sand from rivers and implementation of E-transfer policy. The chief minister also directed to ensure ban on use of shopping bags and strict punishment of the violators.

Later, briefing about the cabinet decision, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangsh said that the provincial cabinet has approved the Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill-2020 to resolve long-standing disputes and minimize the lengthy litigation process and provision of speedy justice.

After the approval of the new bill, the already available Jirga system will have legal protection and now this Jirga system will have a legal validity. The draft law sets out procedures for alternative resolution of both civil and criminal cases and sets up committees at the divisional and district levels headed by the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

The meeting said that progress about BRT should be intimated to its and encroachments along the rivers should be removed at the earliest and there should be a complete ban on digging in canals and rivers for sand.

Kamran Bangash added on the directive of the chief minister Mahmood Khan, a massive campaign against plastic shopping bags will be launched in the province.

Initially a campaign was launched in the provincial capital which would be initiated at divisional headquarters in the 2nd phase.

The meeting ordered immediate transfer of Patwaris, Tehsildars, Gurdwaras and other staff posted in the same post for a long time in the Finance Department. Clerical staff should also be transferred in other departments.

The CM said that the Dispute Resolution Committees will have members from police, judiciary, law-enforcing agencies, prosecution, special branch, lawyers, well-known retired officers as well as civil society.

The district administration and judiciary can refer cases for resolution to these committees and these committees will forward their recommendations to the judiciary on which they will announce the decision.

After the new law, the Jirga system will have a legal protective covering, Bangash said adding that the provincial cabinet also approved an amendment to the Provincial Ministers' Privileges Act-1975 under which the ministers' residential bills will be paid by the administration department.

The provincial cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the provincial government and the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for better management of the shelters (Panahgahs), under which two shelters in capital Peshawar and one each at the divisional level will be run jointly.

The provincial government will bear the burden at the rate of 60 per cent while Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will bear the burden at the rate of 40 per cent. The total expenditure of the provincial government's share is Rs 168 million which was approved by the Cabinet.

The cabinet meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistant to chief minister, chief secretary, Additional Chief secretary and administrative secretaries.