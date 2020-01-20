UrduPoint.com
Food Security Minister, Commerce Adviser Call On PM After GIDC Abolition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Federal Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in a big move decided to abolish Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in a big move decided to abolish Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

The step will slash the price of urea by twenty percent, which was earlier charged from the farmers in lieu of GIDC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to provide relief to farmers by reducing the prices of urea.

