Food Security Ministry Rejects News About Presence Of Novel Corona Virus In Goats, Sheep

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Food Security Ministry rejects news about presence of Novel Corona Virus in goats, sheep

Ministry of National Food and Research has strongly rebuts the news on social media propagated by private blog regarding the presence of Novel Corona Virus in goats and sheep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Food and Research has strongly rebuts the news on social media propagated by private blog regarding the presence of Novel Corona Virus in goats and sheep.

A press release issued by the ministry said that the post is fake, baseless, unfounded and scientifically unjustifiable.

The virus is not reported in small ruminants so far.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research discourages the type of misleading propaganda that is affecting the use of mutton, a nutritious and wholesome food, it added.

The consumers can use mutton which is safe from Corona Virus, with no likely adverse risk on health from virus , it added.

