Food Security Policy To Improve Living Standard Of Farmers: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Friday said that billions of rupees would be spent under the food security policy to improve the agriculture sector and living standard of landlords and farmers

He said agriculture is the backbone of national economy but unfortunately the past governments neglected this important sector due to which this sector could not witness any significant progress.

Addressing a function held in honor of Retired Director General of Agriculture Abid Kamal, he said that PTI government carried out revolutionary reforms in agriculture and livestock sector which were showing far reaching results.

The provincial minister said that present government was striving for the development of agriculture and providing maximum facilities to farmer, adding that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was emphasizing on utilizing all resources for the development of the province and was committed to take the province on the path of development.

He appreciated the services rendered by Director General Abid Kamal for the department.

Chairman DDAC Swat and MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr Khan, Special Secretary Janat Gul Afridi along with Director General of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Soil Conservation, Water Management and other officials were present on the occasion.

