Food Security To Be Ensured In All The Districts Of GB:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Food security to be ensured in all the districts of GB:

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Tuesday said food security would be ensured in all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Tuesday said food security would be ensured in all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

He was addressing a high level meeting in connection with Ramazan ul Mubarak here.

He said that there should be no load shedding during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh and ensure the implementation of SOPs for containing coronavirus.

The chief minister emphasized on availability of groceries at utility stores under Ramazan package.

He directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of GB that all markets should display the rate list.

He said that Legal action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers, adding that complaint cells should be set up in the markets and satisfactory security measures should be taken.

Khalid Khursheed said Ramazan Bazar should be set up to make food available to the people at standard and reasonable prices.

He said during the holy month, uninterrupted supply and availability of flour should be ensured throughout the province.

The chief minister taking notice of water shortage in Gilgit-Jotial and Khomer directed the Provincial Secretary works to repair the water tank for immediate storage of Jotial water and replace the main water supply line in Khomer.

He directed the IGP Gilgit-Baltistan to take satisfactory security measures during Iftar and Taraweeh hours.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Provincial Home Secretary, IGP Gilgit-Baltistan, concerned Provincial Secretaries, Commissioner Diamer and Commissioner Gilgit. Commissioner Baltistan attended this important meeting through video link.

