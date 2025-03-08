Open Menu

Food Security Top Priority Of Govt: Rana Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Food security top priority of govt: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has said

that there is a need to implement minimum loss options to achieve desired goals.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services

Corporation (PASSCO) headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed wheat stock of the PASSCO (quantity and quality), costing of current wheat stock indigenous and imported besides progress on liquidation/winding of the PASSCO etc.

He said: "Ensuring food security is always among the priorities of the government."

Commodities wing could be formed, the minister said and directed the authorities to work in this regard.

He further said there was need to implement viable options for maintaining strategic reserves.

Rana Tanveer said that new wheat production would arrive in almost next two weeks and if there

would be no shortage then various options like export and others could be seen. Stocks would be

disposed off after knowing the current wheat production, he said and added that loss was

not favourable thing at all.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, PASSCO Managing Director Sarfaraz Durrani, PASSCO GM Field Waqas Alam, GM HR Najam ul Masood, GM Finance Muhammad Qadeer attended the meeting.

