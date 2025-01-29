Food shortage persists in Kurram, citizens demand 500 trucks of supplies

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The food shortage in Kurram district continues to persist as citizens have demanded at least 500 truckloads of essential supplies to address the crisis.

According to the district administration on Wednesday, various measures are being taken to implement all clauses of the peace agreement.

It said, so far, 10 bunkers have been demolished in Lower Kurram. However, despite government efforts to supply food and essential items to Kurram and Parachinar, the shortage persists.

Officials reported that 313 trucks carrying food supplies have already reached Parachinar, yet the demand remains unmet.

