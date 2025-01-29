Open Menu

Food Shortage Persists In Kurram, Citizens Demand 500 Trucks Of Supplies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Food shortage persists in Kurram, citizens demand 500 trucks of supplies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The food shortage in Kurram district continues to persist as citizens have demanded at least 500 truckloads of essential supplies to address the crisis.

According to the district administration on Wednesday, various measures are being taken to implement all clauses of the peace agreement.

It said, so far, 10 bunkers have been demolished in Lower Kurram. However, despite government efforts to supply food and essential items to Kurram and Parachinar, the shortage persists.

Officials reported that 313 trucks carrying food supplies have already reached Parachinar, yet the demand remains unmet.

APP/vak

.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

2 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

17 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

18 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

32 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

46 minutes ago
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

1 hour ago
 Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

4 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan