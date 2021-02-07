Food Street in Bhabra Bazaar to be estimated cost at Rs. 8 crore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said that the Walled City of Lahore Authority has sought a week's time to review PC-1 to reduce the cost of the Sujan Singh Haveli project while Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) has presented various proposal to reduce the cost of the project which has been estimated at Rs. 15.25 crore.

He said that the cost of Street Bhabra Bazaar project has been estimated at Rs. 8 crore and approval of this project is expected soon.

He said that both the projects for preservation of historical buildings and old culture of Rawalpindi are in the process of approval and both the projects would provide the best entertainment to the citizens of Rawalpindi and also promote tourism at the local level.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that the rehabilitation of Sujan Singh Haveli and Bhabha Bazar food Street projects would boost the local economy and create new employment opportunities. He said that the access street to Sujan Singh Haveli would also be improved and a museum and art gallery would be set up inside the Haveli.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that under the Bhabra Bazar Food Street project, the sewerage and water supply system would also be improved while the random wires of electricity, telephone and cable hanging from the poles would also be removed and will be placed underground and a survey has been completed in this regard and their cost has also been estimated.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that a comprehensive plan has been drawn up for the restoration of old buildings in Rawalpindi city and seven temples within a one kilometer area of Sujan Singh Haveli would also be restored and similarly in the Bhabra Bazar Food project facades of some of the older buildings around the street will also be restored to their original design. He said that many buildings around Bhabhra Bazaar have already been restored to their original condition by their owners and in many houses the owners have also kept old cupboards and furniture in their original condition.