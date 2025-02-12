Open Menu

Food Street In Connection With Cholistan Rally Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Food Street in connection with Cholistan Rally inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inaugurated Bikaneri Food Street inside

Farid Gate Bahawalpur on the occasion of the International Cholistan

Desert Rally.

The assistant commissioner Bahawalpur City, the chief officer Municipal Corporation,

office bearers of the Traders Association, and representatives from civil society were also

present.

During the ceremony, the deputy commissioner expressed that the food street would provide

high-quality traditional dishes from Bahawalpur for enjoyment of residents.

He praised the assistant commissioner Bahawalpur City, the municipal corporation, and

the traders association for establishing the food street, its splendid lighting

and decoration.

The deputy commissioner inspected various stalls in the food street which had been

adorned with colorful balloons and lights for the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

The inaugural ceremony featured a magnificent show of horse dancing

and traditional folk dance.

