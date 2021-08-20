Food street to be set up at Boat Basin Karachi: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a food street will be set up at Boat Basin Clifton under modern and ancient architecture.

He said this while reviewing the ongoing development work in Boat Basin Clifton and the low-lying area.

Project Director Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) and Karamullah Waqasi were also present on the occasion.

During the Administrator's visit to Karachi, the Project Director of KNIP gave a detailed briefing on the establishment of Food Street at Boat Basin Clifton and said that the Government of Sindh has started renovation and construction of Food Street.

The Administrator said that along with Boat Basin Food Street, walking track and other facilities would also be provided. The food street will keep beautiful combination of ancient and modern architecture.

He directed for speedy completion of ongoing development works on the boat basin and said that this project would be a standard project for the citizens of Karachi near the beach.

Barrister Murtaza said that food streets have been set up in different parts of Karachi with the aim of providing better facilities to the citizens.

"This type of food street is established in all major cities of the world where citizens come with their families for outdoor dining and other recreational facilities," he added.

The Administrator directed to make this project better and useful in all respects and said that Sindh government will continue to do all possible good and effective work for the welfare of the citizens.

He said that KNIP is an important development project of the city under which various important areas are being developed and roads, sidewalks, intersections and other places are being modernized and beautified.

"The implementation of this project in the Boat Basin Clifton area will also significantly improve and the citizens will get better facilities in this area. The Government of Sindh will extend all possible cooperation in the implementation of this project," Barrister Murtaza said.