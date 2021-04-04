UrduPoint.com
Food Team Visit Different Markets In Dera

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Food team visit different markets in Dera

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) ::A team of District Food Authority (DFA) on the instructions of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Wasif Khan Sunday visited New Sabzi Mandi to inspect food items and check the rates issued by the district administration.

During the visit, the team of Halal Food Authority checked the chicken shops, general stores and hotels. The DFA team also briefed the vendors about the food safety and the shopkeepers were asked to abide by the rules of Halal Food Authority.

