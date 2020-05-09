UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Teams Action, Fine To 11 Food Units In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:04 PM

Food teams action, fine to 11 food units in Sargodha

Food Safety teams (FST) have fined to food points and shops and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams (FST) have fined to food points and shops and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness in Sargodha.

Food authorities Saturday said that food safety teams conducted raids at various shops, markets, sweet shops and also checked the milk carrying vehicles others food shops and imposed fine to 11 shops and dispose of 260 liters milk during operation.

The Food Safety Teams have taken under custody the unhygienic food items including 500 Kg vermicelli, 25Kgs Ghee, 80 packets of expired Nimko, 12 Kg meat, 10 Kg flour80 Kg adulterated Chilies and destroyed them and imposed 34,000 fine. The food safety teams have also served 65 warning notices to various food units.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Sargodha Market

Recent Stories

Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Exchange Victory D ..

6 minutes ago

Murad Saeed calls Bilawal as 'Accidental Chairman' ..

1 hour ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

1 minute ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak praises &#039;Pray For Humanity ..

1 hour ago

Police arrest ten drug, weapon dealers in Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

Cricket not to be the same again post COVID-19: As ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.