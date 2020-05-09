Food teams action, fine to 11 food units in Sargodha

Food Safety teams (FST) have fined to food points and shops and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams (FST) have fined to food points and shops and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness in Sargodha.

Food authorities Saturday said that food safety teams conducted raids at various shops, markets, sweet shops and also checked the milk carrying vehicles others food shops and imposed fine to 11 shops and dispose of 260 liters milk during operation.

The Food Safety Teams have taken under custody the unhygienic food items including 500 Kg vermicelli, 25Kgs Ghee, 80 packets of expired Nimko, 12 Kg meat, 10 Kg flour80 Kg adulterated Chilies and destroyed them and imposed 34,000 fine. The food safety teams have also served 65 warning notices to various food units.