Food Teams imposed fine on food units un Sargodha

(@imziishan)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have imposed collectively Rs.232,500 fine on 53 food units over sub-standard production by using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have imposed collectively Rs.232,500 fine on 53 food units over sub-standard production by using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

According to PFA sources here on Saturday that the teams conducted raids at different bakeries, hotels, milk shops, poultry shops,ice factories and other food shops in Sargodha division and imposed collective Rs.

232,500 fine on 53 food units over incomplete medical certificates,defective sanitation system, sale of expired drinks, production of unhygienic and sub-standard food items and using defective material.

The teams also recovered over 1000 kilograms unhygienic sugar, 450 Kgs adulterer milk,114 Kgs defective sweets and 35 liters expired drinks from different shops and destroyed them.

The teams also served notices to other 515 food units.