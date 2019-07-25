Food teams imposes fine Rs 67,800

Food Safety teams imposed fine Rs67,800 collective fine over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Food Safety teams imposed fine Rs67,800 collective fine over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authority said Thursday that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops hotels and others food shops around the division and imposed fine Rs67,800 to Amin Dhodha House, Anwar Dhodha House, Arslan Hotel (Khushab) Fried Checks, Al-Tariq Hotel (Mianwali), Ghulam Kirana Store (Bhakhar), Saleem Raza Hotel, Al- Yaqoob Hotel, Pakistan Sweets (Sargodha) over producing sub-standard food items, using defective material, preparing unhygienic food and lack of cleanliness arrangements.

The food safety teams have also served notices to other 97 food units.