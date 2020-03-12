Food Teams seal 2 units, imposes fines in Sargodha

Food Safety teams have sealed another 2 food pints and imposed fines Rs. 51,500 over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have sealed another 2 food pints and imposed fines Rs. 51,500 over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Wednesday that food safety teams conducted raids at different Kiryana stores, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, and others food shops around the district and sealed 2 including Munir Chile Shop and City Hotel Mianwali.

The authorities have imposed fines Rs. 51,500 to other food shops over selling unhygienic food items, lack of cleanliness.

The food safety teams have also served warning notices to other 100 food units.