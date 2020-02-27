Food Teams seal 2 units, unhygienic items seized in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have sealed another 2 food pints over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Thursday that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels, and others food shops around the district and sealed 2 food points including khoya units and Naveed Kirana and others.

Food safety teams have also seized 40 Kilogram unhygienic Khoya, 93 Kg Pulses, 8 Kg Ghee, 22 carton chewing, 39 Packets Biscuits and other unhygienic food item from different food shops and imposed heavy fines. The food safety teams have also served notices to other 73 food units.