Food Teams Seal 3 Units, 800 Liters Unhygienic Milk Dispose Off

Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:39 PM

Food Teams seal 3 units, 800 liters unhygienic milk dispose off

Food Safety teams (FST) have sealed another 3 food pints and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams (FST) have sealed another 3 food pints and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities Tuesday said that food safety teams conducted raids at various shops, markets, sweet shops and also checked the milk carrying vehicles others food shops and sealed 3 units including 800 liters during operation.

The Food Safety Teams have taken under custody the unhygienic food items including 166 Kgs Ghee, 112 packets of expired Nimko, 34 Kilograms adulterated Chilies and destroyed them and imposed hefty fines.

The food safety teams have also served warning notices to other various food units.

More Stories From Pakistan

