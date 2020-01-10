Food Teams seal 3 units, imposes fine Rs 30,000 in Sargodha

Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs. 30,000 collective fine to 3 food units and sealed another 3 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs. 30,000 collective fine to 3 food units and sealed another 3 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Friday on the direction of Director General Food Authority Punjab Irfan Memon the food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels and others food shops around the division and imposed collective fine Rs.

30,000 to Moazzam Khoya, Hasnain Khoya and Bismillah Hotel.

Food safety team has also sealed three units including Asif Khoya Unit, Nadir Khoya Unit and Siraj Kiryana and confectionary over selling expiry date and unhygienic and defective milk and other food products.