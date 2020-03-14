UrduPoint.com
Food Teams Seal 3 Units, Seizes Unhygienic Items:

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams (FST) have sealed another 3 food points and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Saturday under the supervision of DG Food Authority Ifran Memon, food safety teams conducted raids at different cites i.

e Sargodha, Mianwali districts at Zam Zam Kiryana Store, Allah Daad Khoya, Abdul Rehman Pulses Mills, Fatima Foods, Babar Baloch Pulses and others food shops and sealed 3 units including New Sargodha Marketing shop, Zam Zam Kieryana and Niazi Kiryana store.

During operation the Food Safety Teams have taken under custody the unhygienic food items including 1700 Kg pulses, 296 packets of expired Nimko, 15 Kilogram Chokar, 34 Kilogram adulterated Chilies and destroyed them and imposed heavy fines.

The food safety teams have also served warning notices to other 103 food units.

More Stories From Pakistan

