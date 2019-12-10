Food Teams seal 4 units; impose fine Rs. 1, 15,000

Food Safety teams have imposed fine to 18 food units and sealed another 4 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine to 18 food units and sealed another 4 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Tuesday that during continued drives against sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness; the food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels and others food shops at Kot Momin Tehsil Sargodha and imposed collective fine Rs.

1, 15,000 to 18 units including Madina Sweets, Haider Ali Chicken, Shahbaz Chicken, Punjab Pizza, Muhammad Chicken Shop, Danish Sweets and others.

Food safety team has also sealed four units including Gondal Khoya, Tahir Khoya, Bashir Sweets and skimmed Milk over producing sub-standard pickle respectively.

While the Safety Teams have also seized 1290 Kilogram Dry Milk, 115 Kilogram Chemical, 200 kilogram Khoya and 272 kilogram unhygienic Vegetable Oil.