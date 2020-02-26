Food teams seal 5 units, unhygienic items seized in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Food safety teams have sealed 5 food pints over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Wednesday that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels, and others food shops around the district and sealed 5 food points including Usman Foods, Al- Jannat Flour, Hanif Kirana and others.

Food safety teams have also seized 2640 Kilogram unhygienic Basin, 450 Kg Pulses, 450 Flour and other unhygienic food item from different food shops and imposed heavy fines.

The food safety teams have also served notices to other 85 food units.