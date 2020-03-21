UrduPoint.com
Food Teams Seal Food Units, Impose Fines Rs. 33,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Food Safety teams (FST) have sealed another food pints, seized unhygienic food items and imposed fines over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams (FST) have sealed another food pints, seized unhygienic food items and imposed fines over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Saturday on the direction of DG Fodd Authority Ifran Memon that food safety teams conducted raids at different cites at Sargodha, Mianwali districts at Zam Zam Kiryana Store, Allah Daad Khoya, Abdul Rehman Pulses Mills, Fatima Foods, Babar Baloch Pulses and others food shops and sealed a food unit named Good Luck Sweet and bakers.

During operation the Food Safety Teams have taken under custody the unhygienic food items including 270 Kg unhygienic milk and imposed collective fines Rs. 33,000 to different shop owners.

The food safety teams have also served warning notices to other 81 food units.

