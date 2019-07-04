Food teams seal three outlets in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) -:The food safety teams during operation sealed three outlets and imposed collective fine amounting Rs. 44,000 to eight units over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday,the teams conducted raids at various areas and sealed three food outlets including Zahid Chilly, Mehman Khada and Awan Bakers over various reasons.The teams collectively imposed fines Rs. 44,000 to eight other hotels.