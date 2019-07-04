UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Teams Seal Three Outlets In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

Food teams seal three outlets in Sargodha

The food safety teams during operation sealed three outlets and imposed collective fine amounting Rs. 44,000 to eight units over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) -:The food safety teams during operation sealed three outlets and imposed collective fine amounting Rs. 44,000 to eight units over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday,the teams conducted raids at various areas and sealed three food outlets including Zahid Chilly, Mehman Khada and Awan Bakers over various reasons.The teams collectively imposed fines Rs. 44,000 to eight other hotels.

Related Topics

Fine

Recent Stories

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

3 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

4 minutes ago

Zong 4G and Huawei SuccessfullyTested China Mobile ..

10 minutes ago

Hubco issues one of the largest Right Shares in Pa ..

21 minutes ago

Two robbers arrested after encounter in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Weak legislation hampers Authority's action agains ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.