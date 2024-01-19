Food testing labs to provide healthy diet to people: SFA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A technical team of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) visited the Food Sciences and Technology Departments of Sindh University Jamshoro and Tandojam Agriculture University.

The visit was done on the directive of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, a communique said here.

It is to mention here that SFA in collaboration with donor agencies was upgrading food testing labs at these universities.

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain had said that the purpose of establishing food testing labs at these universities was to provide a healthy diet to the people within SFA jurisdictions.