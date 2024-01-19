Food Testing Labs To Provide Healthy Diet To People: SFA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A technical team of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) visited the Food Sciences and Technology Departments of Sindh University Jamshoro and Tandojam Agriculture University.
The visit was done on the directive of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, a communique said here.
It is to mention here that SFA in collaboration with donor agencies was upgrading food testing labs at these universities.
DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain had said that the purpose of establishing food testing labs at these universities was to provide a healthy diet to the people within SFA jurisdictions.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI9 minutes ago
-
PU’s 132nd convocation on Saturday10 minutes ago
-
UNHCR representative Philippa Candler meets Interior Secretary10 minutes ago
-
AC Pothohar conducts crackdown on price gouging29 minutes ago
-
Attachment of Hurriyat leaders’ properties in IIOJK by Modi regime condemned29 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown against franchisees involved in issuance of SIMs30 minutes ago
-
RDA launches operation against illegal housing scheme ‘Khayaban-e-Iftikhar’39 minutes ago
-
Renowned columnist, playwright Munnu Bhai remembered on sixth death anniversary40 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara conducts orderly room to resolve the police force issues40 minutes ago
-
Remembering singer Mehnaz Begum on her death anniversary40 minutes ago
-
BISE to announce result of oriental Languages on Jan 1950 minutes ago
-
Motorway sections temporarily closed due to dense fog50 minutes ago