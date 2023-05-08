UrduPoint.com

Food Unit Sealed Over Unhygienic Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 08:18 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a food manufacturing unit on the charges of unhygienic conditions and for using substandard material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a food manufacturing unit on the charges of unhygienic conditions and for using substandard material.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Director General PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar said teams concerned conducted checking of various food manufacturing factories and found a food unit namely 'Qasim Foods', situated at Partab Nagar, involved in manufacturing toffees and other items for small kids by using substandard and low-quality material in unhygienic conditions.

The factory workers were also pasting wrong label on toffee packets to deceive the public. The factory owner also failed to produce medical and training certificates of his employees and factory workers.

Therefore, the PFA team sealed premises of the factory after confiscating huge quantity of food material while further action against the factory owner and his workers was under progress, he added.

