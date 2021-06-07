Food warehouses being digitalized on priority: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan on Monday said food department was working on digitalization of all its warehouses to wipe out corruption from the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan on Monday said food department was working on digitalization of all its warehouses to wipe out corruption from the department.

Presiding over a meeting of the Food Department here, he said steps should be taken on a priority to digitalize the food department in general and warehousing system in particular.

He directed that rise in prices of all food items and supply should be closely monitored all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people.

Atif Khan directed the concerned authorities to complete the investigation against the suspended officials of the department who were involved in corrupt practices.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the performance of Food Department and other issues. A detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of Food Department, manpower, supply and stock of wheat to flour mills, sugar stocks, working procedures of Food Department offices in the districts of the province was also given.

The Minister directed the officials at the district level to conduct regular checks on the supply of quality and subsidized flour and other items in the market to ensure the availability of chicken, meat, fruits, vegetables and others at official rates.