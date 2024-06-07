Foodborne Diseases Pose Significant Health Risk Worldwide: Speakers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Speakers at a seminar on World Food Safety Day, organized by BZU Food Safety and Quality Management department, stated that unsafe food was a global issue and that foodborne illnesses posed a significant health risk worldwide, affecting approximately 600 million people and causing 420,000 deaths annually
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Speakers at a seminar on World Food Safety Day, organized by BZU Food Safety and Quality Management department, stated that unsafe food was a global issue and that foodborne illnesses posed a significant health risk worldwide, affecting approximately 600 million people and causing 420,000 deaths annually.
It was as
Addressing the seminar, Dr. Muhammad Riaz highlighted the dangers of foodborne diseases and explained that these diseases can spread through bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical contamination. Poor hygiene, violations of sanitary principles and the preparation of unsafe food increase this risk, he informed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Multan, Muhammad Saif emphasizing the need to educate children in schools about food safety so that the new generation could be aware of this issue. He stated that ensuring food safety was our responsibility and we should take it seriously.
He also thanked the Department of Food Safety and Quality Management for their ongoing activities in schools.
Director of Operations Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asif stated that food safety was crucial for the health and welfare of our society. He emphasized that ensuring the supply of safe food was a shared responsibility of the government, industry and the public. There is need of collaboration between the public and the government, he expressed.
Dr. Muhammad Aamir Ismail shared his perspective and emphasized the importance of adhering to cleanliness and hygiene principles during the preparation, storage and distribution of safe food.
Dr. Sameem Javed stated that we should adopt international standards for food safety so that our food meets global standards. He emphasized the importance of everyone’s role in food safety and the need for collaborative efforts.
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm5 minutes ago
-
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretary5 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: Governor5 minutes ago
-
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH17 minutes ago
-
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held18 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 1218 minutes ago
-
No violence to be allowed under guise of protest: Balochistan CM7 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner visits ICT admin offices7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to audit district health authorities7 minutes ago
-
Premier Li hosts luncheon in honour of PM Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
Secretary SHC&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review renovation6 minutes ago
-
ICRC organises Art Competition at Peshawar varsity6 minutes ago