Foodborne diseases pose significant health risk worldwide: Speakers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Speakers at a seminar on World Food Safety Day, organized by BZU Food Safety and Quality Management department, stated that unsafe food was a global issue and that foodborne illnesses posed a significant health risk worldwide, affecting approximately 600 million people and causing 420,000 deaths annually.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Muhammad Riaz highlighted the dangers of foodborne diseases and explained that these diseases can spread through bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical contamination. Poor hygiene, violations of sanitary principles and the preparation of unsafe food increase this risk, he informed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Multan, Muhammad Saif emphasizing the need to educate children in schools about food safety so that the new generation could be aware of this issue. He stated that ensuring food safety was our responsibility and we should take it seriously.

He also thanked the Department of Food Safety and Quality Management for their ongoing activities in schools.

Director of Operations Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asif stated that food safety was crucial for the health and welfare of our society. He emphasized that ensuring the supply of safe food was a shared responsibility of the government, industry and the public. There is need of collaboration between the public and the government, he expressed.

Dr. Muhammad Aamir Ismail shared his perspective and emphasized the importance of adhering to cleanliness and hygiene principles during the preparation, storage and distribution of safe food.

Dr. Sameem Javed stated that we should adopt international standards for food safety so that our food meets global standards. He emphasized the importance of everyone’s role in food safety and the need for collaborative efforts.