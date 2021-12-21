foodpanda celebrates its riders by unveiling the vibrant new ‘Rider Kit’

UrduPoint.com

Foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading food delivery platform and e-commerce company, exhibited its latest Rider Kit at an exciting launch event held in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th December, 2021) foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading food delivery platform and e-commerce company, exhibited its latest Rider Kit at an exciting launch event held in Karachi. The event is a testament to foodpanda’s commitment to support the company’s biggest strength, i.e. its riders. The key features of the kit, among other things, include a newly designed jacket to protect riders from the cold weather during winters and helmet to provide additional safety during travelling. The event was attended by foodpanda’s management, top riders, restaurants vendors and homechefs.

Speaking at the event CEO foodpanda, Nauman Sikander Mirza, stated, “We are very excited to launch our new rider kit and showcase our appreciation to the delivery heroes who make it possible for us to provide excellent service to our customers.

These delivery riders are critical to our business and providing them a safe and effective environment is a top priority for foodpanda. We will continue to focus on improving working conditions for our riders and offer access to flexible economic opportunities across the country.

foodpanda is working tirelessly to ensure that support is available for the riders across Pakistan, as a commitment to their strategic roadmap to create economic opportunities and a favourable working environment.

foodpanda cares deeply for people and for the communities in which it operates, and believes they have an essential role to play especially after the onset of COVID-19 crisis. So far foodpanda has created economic opportunities for thousands of people nationwide including 50,000+ riders and 5,000+homechefs.

