Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Foodpanda has launched the 'Marzi Se Manzil Tak' campaign, which gives everyone the opportunity to take control of their financial future by becoming a foodpanda rider
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 Aug, 2024) foodpanda has launched the 'Marzi Se Manzil Tak' campaign, which gives everyone the opportunity to take control of their financial future by becoming a foodpanda rider.
A beautiful foodpanda-branded float is currently in Gulshan and will travel across different areas of Karachi, inviting new riders to join the team.
New sign-ups also have the chance to win valuable prizes through a lucky draw.
To participate, visit the float, sign up, and start your journey toward financial independence. As a foodpanda rider, you can work wherever and whenever you want, enjoying the benefits of flexible hours.
Riders can earn up to Rs. 60,000 per month. Don’t forget to bring your original NIC and the latest utility bill for sign-up. Don’t miss this opportunity and start your journey with foodpanda!
