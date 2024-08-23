Open Menu

foodpanda has launched the 'Marzi Se Manzil Tak' campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 07:26 PM

foodpanda has launched the 'Marzi Se Manzil Tak' campaign

Foodpanda has launched the 'Marzi Se Manzil Tak' campaign, which gives everyone the opportunity to take control of their financial future by becoming a foodpanda rider

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 Aug, 2024) foodpanda has launched the 'Marzi Se Manzil Tak' campaign, which gives everyone the opportunity to take control of their financial future by becoming a foodpanda rider.

A beautiful foodpanda-branded float is currently in Gulshan and will travel across different areas of Karachi, inviting new riders to join the team.

New sign-ups also have the chance to win valuable prizes through a lucky draw.

To participate, visit the float, sign up, and start your journey toward financial independence. As a foodpanda rider, you can work wherever and whenever you want, enjoying the benefits of flexible hours.

Riders can earn up to Rs. 60,000 per month. Don’t forget to bring your original NIC and the latest utility bill for sign-up. Don’t miss this opportunity and start your journey with foodpanda!

Related Topics

Karachi Visit Tak Independence Gulshan

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan