Food,water Bowls Placed In Parks For Birds

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Food,water bowls placed in parks for birds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim inaugurated a bird corners for food and water at Jalal Masjid

Park on Monday, aimed at providing relief to birds during the intense summer heat.

The ceremony was attended by Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)

Kareem Bakhsh with other officials.

According to the PHA officials, over 800 bowls for water and food will be placed for birds in various

parks to ensure an easy access to water and food.

