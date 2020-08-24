UrduPoint.com
Fool-proof Security Arrangements Made For Ashura

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday said that fool-proof security arrangements had been made in district to avoid untoward incidents during Ashura adding that over 888 majalis would be held till Muharram 10 and 129 processions would be carried out.

Talking to Media men at his office SSP said that 4,000 policemen and Rangers Jawan will be on duty to maintain the law and order situation adding that the number could vary depending on how many personnel were needed and when.

The SSP said that more than 100 processions will be carried out till Muharram 10. A big procession will be held in Rohri, Sukkur, Pannu Aqil on Muharram 9 and 10th.

Irfan Ali said Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras had been installed in Old Sukkur, Rohri and Sukkur to monitor the Muharram processions.

He said that they had asked the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company to avoid load-shedding from 5pm to 2am to avoid any mishaps.

To a question, he said that all routes to the Muharram procession will be sealed 24-hours ahead of the processions. The SSP claimed that the entry of some Ulema had been banned from the district for security reasons.

He asked people to inform the people if they saw anything suspicious.

He said that 10 CCTV cameras will be installed on the procession's route which will start from Lal Makan near Jinnat Building and will end at Dittal Shah near the Jeay Shah Chowk. Two control rooms – one mobile and one in the SSP's office have been established to monitor the processions.

