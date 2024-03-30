Fool proof security plan on 21th Ramzdan on Yeme- Ali day: SSP

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) SSP Larkana Mir Ruhal Khan Khoso has strictly instructed all the Police officers to strictly implement the security plan on the occasion of 21st Ramzan Yum Ali (peace be upon him).

In this regard, SSP Larkana told the media that according to the security plan of Yum Ali (peace be upon him), 800 police officers and personnel from Larkana Police will perform their duties for 31 majlis and 10 mourning processions in the district in addition to 82 Wing Sindh Rangers force and Anti-Rite Platoons have also been kept on standby in Headquarters Police Larkana.

He said that snipers with modern binoculars will be installed on the big buildings of the central mourning processions, body searches will be ensured with the support of volunteers from different associations of those participating in the gatherings and mourning processions, walk-through gates, metal detectors.

A special control room will be set up at SSP office Larkana to monitor all majlis and processions through video recording and CCTV, and traffic sergeants have been ordered to park away from majlis and mourning processions. He said that all leaves has been cancelled for Yeme- Ali day.