Fool proof security to be ensured on by-election for PP-206: DPO

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abass Tuesday said that fool proof security arrangements would be ensured during by- election PP-206 to avoid any untoward incident.

According to Police spokesman , the District Police Officer will monitoring the security arrangement across the District.

A total of 183 poling stations have been set up in constituency PP-206 for by- elections,There will be 23 Polling stations of Category ''A'' ,84 polling stations will be available for category ''B'' and 76 Polling stations will be operational for category ''C'' the DPO added.He also said that about 3000 police cops and officers will perform their duties to make election security fool proof. Syed Nadeem Abass also said that 06 SPs,13 DSPs,101 sub- inspectors,190 Assistant Sub-Inspectors ,160 head constables,2180 constables and 250 lady constables will perform security duties. DPO also stated that traffic officials will also perform their duties to control traffic during vote casting process.

DPO Khanewal also said that Elite force vehicles will be on patrol to maintain law and order situation during election. DPO also told that Pakistan Rangers to Perform security duty with Punjab Police on the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

DPO said that Reserve security teams of Punjab Police have also been formed to control law and order situation also said that strict security arrangements will be made at all polling stations to make by-election exemplary.

The DPO has directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive body search of every Voter by using metal detector. He also directed officers to remove encroachments across the polling booths and also for tight monitoring of by-elections.

He urged masses to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order situation and asked to inform police in case of any suspicious person and activity around them.