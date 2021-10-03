Foolproof arrangements, ensure transparent MBBS/BDS entry test in Pakistan, SA: NUMS VC

RAWALPINDI, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed Sunday said the university has successfully conducted its National Entry Test (NET), simultaneously across Pakistan and in Saudi Arabia for admissions in MBBS/BDS, in a fair and transparent manner.

In his brief remarks after visiting three examination centers here, the vice chancellor said the aspirants of admission in the medical colleges were those who secured first division by attaining 65 per cent marks.

Only one in 10 students would get admission in the NUMS constituent and affiliated colleges due to very tough competition and high merit, he added.

Army Medical College, he said, was the only institution in the public sector medical colleges which got A+ ranking from Pakistan Medical Commission.

The graduates of NUMS constituent and medical colleges had impressive record both at the national and international level. The credit for this went to the administration and faculty of these colleges, a press release quoted the VC.

He also lauded efforts of Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Maj. Gen. (Retd) Ammar Reza Hamdani and his team for "making foolproof arrangements, to ensure merit, transparency and high standards in the entire testing system under NUMS." The successful and transparent conduct of nationwide Entry Test by NUMS last year has "won it the confidence of the students and parents leading to an increase in their number applying for admissions in its 13 medical and 05 Dental constituent and affiliated colleges," the vice chancellor further added.

NUMS Pro Vice Chancellor Academics Maj. Gen. (Retd) Saleem Ahmed Khan and Pro VC Administration Maj. Gen. (Retd) Ammar Reza Hamdani also visited different examination centers in the twin cities to personally supervise the arrangements for the test.

Controller of Examination Brig. (Retd) Saifullah Butt, on the occasion said that dedicated teams and trained invigilation staff were deployed for conducting the entry test which ensured its conclusion in a peaceful and smooth atmosphere.

NUMS Entry Test for MBBS/BDS Session 2021concluded on Sunday at all the examination centers, set up at 19 different cities in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK), Islamabad and at Riyadh.

Over 76,000 students have applied for admissions and are competing against 1,775 seats in NUMS's constituent and affiliated colleges. Of all the contesting candidates, 48,183 girls and 28,164 boys had applied for the admissions, said registrar of the university. The result of entry test is expected to be announced within two weeks, he added.

It is mandatory for all the successful candidates, to pass the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), with minimum 65 per cent marks which has been already conducted, separately by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), he said.