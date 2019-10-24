Foolproof arrangements finalized for Azadi March

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police is all set to deal with Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam's (JUI-F) Azadi March and has imposed a ban on the casual leaves of all officials of the department to maintain peace.

The focal person of district police, SP Syed Ali while talking to APP said that no one would be allowed to disrupt peaceful environment and to carry out terrorist activities.

He informed that police officers have instructed the personnel to ensure their own safety during the mass gatherings and sit-ins besides barring those trying to disturb law and order situation.

He said that police would protect the lives and properties of the people and ensure the writ of state at all costs.

Earlier, City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana, said that all set to deal with the sit in of Azadi March protestors as many as 3,000 well equipped and trained police cops would perform their duties to maintain rule of law.

All the entry points of Rawalpindi would be closely monitored and those blocking the roads would be arrested, the CPO added.

He said the activities of proscribed organizations and 4th schedulers were already being monitored and the fresh directions issued by the Home Department in that regard would also be implemented.

He directed the police officers to ensure round the clock patrolling on the roads to maintain peace in the city.