Foolproof Arrangements Made On Easter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Foolproof arrangements were made on the occasion of Easter for the security of churches across the province, which enabled the Christian community to conduct their religious services in a peaceful atmosphere.

IG Punjab had directed RPOs, DPOs to provide best security for all Easter prayers and to use all available resources for security of churches as well as recreational spots.

Congratulating the Christian community on the occasion of Easter, IG Punjab said that on this auspicious occasion, Punjab police have shared in the joy of its Christian brothers and sisters.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the real message of Easter is to promote peace and love and to share happiness. IG Punjab said that Punjab police values the services and sacrifices of Christian citizens and measures would be taken on priority basis for the welfare of Christian employees of Punjab police.

Punjab police spokesperson said that 12818 officers and personnel were deployed on security duty for the security of 2480 Easter programmes across the province including 337 DSPs, 438 inspectors and 544 sub-inspectors, 1388 assistant sub inspectors, 1236 head constables and 8875 constables.

Special arrangements were also made for places of worship of the Christian community in Lahore and 1176 officers and personnel were on duty for the security of 622 Easter programmes in the provincial capital.

Teams of Dolphin, Peru and patrolling forces ensured constant patrols around the major churches, while additional forces were deployed to secure parks and recreational areas, allowing the Christian community to celebrate Easter in a peaceful atmosphere.

