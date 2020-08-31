Foolproof arrangements made to maintain peace during Muharram: AIG

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Aug 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab Inam Ghani said on Thursday that foolproof security arrangements have been made by police and other law enforcement departments to maintain peace during Muharram-Ul-Haram.

Talking to mediaperson during his visit of District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Ahsan Saifullah's office, AIG said that comprehensive plan has been made by police to control crime in South Punjab. He lauded the efforts of police and other law enforcement department for maintaining peace during Muharram.

On this occasion, DPO Ahsan Saifullah gave him briefing on police performance in the district and the arrangements made in Kacha area of the district to control crime.

The AIG Inam Ghani planted a sapling at DPO office under clean and green Pakistan program.

The additional inspector general of South Punjab also met with Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak and discussed the issues of the area.