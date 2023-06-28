Open Menu

Foolproof Cleanliness Arrangements Made On Eid-ul-Azha:DC

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Foolproof cleanliness arrangements made on Eid-ul-Azha:DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali said that the district administration has made foolproof arrangements to keep the city clean on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that shopping bags were being distributed by the Municipal Corporation so that the public could put the sacrificial animal remains in these shopping bags and deposit to designated collection points instead of throwing them away.

He appealed to the citizens to not only to follow the instructions issued by the district administration to ensure cleanliness in the city on the days of Eid-ul-Azha, but also to encourage others.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the camp set up by the Municipal corporation at Shaheen Chowk to address the complaints of the citizens regarding cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha and also distributed shopping bags among the shopkeepers as well.

