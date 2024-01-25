Foolproof polling scheme prepared to ensure transparent elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer, Rizwan Qadeer Thursday said that foolproof polling scheme had been prepared to ensure transparent elections.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting regarding the general elections arrangements here.

The preparations and measures regarding the general elections were reviewed in detail in the meeting.

Preparations for the general elections had entered the final stages under the directions of Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

The district administration has launched strict action against government officials and staff absent from election training.

District Returning Officer Rizwan Qadeer has issued show cause notices in this regard.

The DC has imposed ban on leaves and departure of government employees to abroad who were deployed on election duty.

He said that conducting elections was a constitutional responsibility and all the departments must conduct elections jointly.

He clarified that the election duty of any government employee would not be cancelled without justification.

Measures were being taken for delivery of election materials and security at polling stations.

Central Election office has been established in Multan Public school.

The DRO directed the returning officers to provide electoral environment for candidates on merit.

