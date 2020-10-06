UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Arranged For Chehlum: DC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Foolproof security arranged for Chehlum: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof security had been arranged for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Thursday (Oct 8) in the district.

He was addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee where SSP Operations Kashif Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Abdul Rashid, Mian Tanveer Riaz and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that although the district administration had made comprehensive security and administrative arrangements for Muharram yet cooperation of scholars belonging to all sects was imperative.

He said that efforts of religious scholars in maintaining peace and religious harmony werecommendable as they showed an exemplary cooperation during Muharramul Haraam.

Related Topics

Rashid Muhammad Ali All Muharram

Recent Stories

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire on social media follow ..

1 minute ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

India May Join International Group on Dealing With ..

3 minutes ago

Charity's Report Says COVID-19 Intensified Housing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.