Foolproof security arranged for Chehlum: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof security had been arranged for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Thursday (Oct 8) in the district.

He was addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee where SSP Operations Kashif Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Abdul Rashid, Mian Tanveer Riaz and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that although the district administration had made comprehensive security and administrative arrangements for Muharram yet cooperation of scholars belonging to all sects was imperative.

He said that efforts of religious scholars in maintaining peace and religious harmony werecommendable as they showed an exemplary cooperation during Muharramul Haraam.