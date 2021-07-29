UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Arrangement To Be Made During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Foolproof security arrangement to be made during Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Afzal Thursday urged the ulema to promote peace, brotherhood and harmony during Muharramul Haram.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Peace Committee at the Police Lines complex here.

Muhammad Afzal said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram whereas ulema's cooperation was imperative in this regard.

SP Lyallpur Town Ahmed Arasalan, SP Madina Town Hafeez ul Rehman Bugtti, SP Iqbal Town HafizKamran, Syed Jaffar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Tajamul Hussain Zaidi, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and othersparticipated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Muharram

Recent Stories

Mahnoor Shahzad apologizes from Pathan brethren ov ..

47 seconds ago

American basketball player brings clean water for ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi ranks among top 3 fastest 5G capitals wo ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

46 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

51 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.