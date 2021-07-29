Foolproof security arrangement to be made during Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Afzal Thursday urged the ulema to promote peace, brotherhood and harmony during Muharramul Haram.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Peace Committee at the Police Lines complex here.

Muhammad Afzal said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram whereas ulema's cooperation was imperative in this regard.

SP Lyallpur Town Ahmed Arasalan, SP Madina Town Hafeez ul Rehman Bugtti, SP Iqbal Town HafizKamran, Syed Jaffar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Tajamul Hussain Zaidi, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and othersparticipated in the meeting.